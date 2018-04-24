Meeting held in Schiller Park to discuss multibillion-dollar road project

SCHILLER PARK, Ill. – The first of three public meetings about a tristate, multibillion-dollar road project took place Tuesday evening in Schiller Park, Ill.

Officials in Schiller Park met with a handful of residents to answer questions about the latest multibillion-dollar road project, sure to confound commuters.

Tuesday’s meeting was the first of three public meetings about the project.

“I think we have as many as 360,000 vehicle trip on the central tristate,” Aimee Lee, with the Illinois Tollway Authority, said.

The reconstruction project will take years to complete and runs from Balmoral on the north end, south to 95th. It includes 22 miles of redo, which includes adding new lanes, some specifically for mass transit and accident bypass as well as badly needed improvements to interchanges.

The project is estimated to cost $4 billion, partially paid for by borrowing and paid back by tolls.

Two more public meetings will be held in the next two days to discuss the project.

A meeting will be held Wednesday night in Burr Ridge, Ill., and on Thursday one will be held in Palos Hills, Ill.

The project is slated to get into gear in the next year and is expected to be completed by 2025.

For more information, visit the Illinois Tollway website.