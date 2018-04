Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Two people were rescued from a three-alarm fire in the Loop early Wednesday.

The fire broke out on the fourth floor of a building in the first block of South Wabash Avenue about 2 a.m. Wednesday, officials said.

Two firefighters were taken to the hospital. One was overheated, while the second had a leg injury.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

3-11 5 S. Dearborn. Update to follow pic.twitter.com/VLA96mhEK9 — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 25, 2018

2-11 5 S. Dearborn update to follow. 4-1-8 pic.twitter.com/6mLbLioiV5 — Chicago Fire Media (@CFDMedia) April 25, 2018