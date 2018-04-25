Barstool Carl and Dave return to Sports Feed for Cubs, White Sox talk on Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's been a bit since they've joined Sports Feed, but once again, it was worth the wait.

Michael "Barstool Carl" Sterk and Dave Williams of Barstool Sports stopped by the studios to discuss what they've seen out of their respective Chicago baseball franchises so far this season.

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman also asked the guys to compare a few young prospects on the Cubs to ones from the White Sox, wondering which ones might end up panning out better in the future.

Oh, and there was bit of a conflict when it came to clothing for the segment. All of this is part of the guys appearance on Wednesday's show which you can see in the video above or below.