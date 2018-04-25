Chicago officer hit in head with vase while responding to domestic fight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer was hit on his head with a vase while responding to a domestic battery call in Woodlawn early Wednesday.

Officers were in the 6400 block of South Kenwood Avenue shortly after midnight when they saw a woman, the domestic battery victim, on the street, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The women led officers into a nearby apartment, where a man opened the door. One officer entered the unit, police said. Before other officers could enter, the man closed the door and struck the first officer on his head with a vase. The man then fled through the back door.

No one was in custody.

The officer's condition had stabilized early Wednesday, police said.

No other details were immediately available.