Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant misses a second-straight game after taking pitch to the helmet

CLEVELAND – As with the entire series, Cubs fans were hoping to see one of their established faces of the franchise relive the greatest moment of their careers this week in Cleveland.

But it’s not going to happen for third baseman Kris Bryant.

On Wednesday the Cubs officially ruled him out for the series finale against the Indians at Progressive Field as he continues to recover following his beaning in Sunday’s game against the Rockies in Colorado.

Per Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic Chicago, the decision to not play Bryant was made on Tuesday, when he was held out of the Cubs’ 10-3 win over Cleveland.

It was essentially decided yesterday that KB wouldn't play today. They're giving him another day to be cautious and will continue to monitor the situation. No official change in his status as of yet. — Sahadev Sharma (@sahadevsharma) April 25, 2018

All of this was done out of caution even though the third baseman was never formally announced to have had a concussion after taking a pitcher from German Marquez in the helmet in a 9-7 Cubs win at Coors Field. The pitch struck him around the brim, causing it to spin around his head, and giving him a cut over his left eye.

Attended to by manager Joe Maddon and athletic trainers, Bryant was immediately removed from the game.

Before the hit, Bryant was enjoying a strong start to his fourth season with the Cubs, hitting .319 with two homers and 11 RBIs in 19 games.