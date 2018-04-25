Deadline to override Rauner gun bill veto on same day as 2nd Amendment rally

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — Wednesday is the deadline for Illinois lawmakers to override Gov. Bruce Rauner's veto of gun control legislation.

It's also the day thousands of gun-rights advocates will descend on Springfield for their annual gun-owners lobby day.

The proposed legislation, bill SB1657, would require five-year gun-shop licenses, employee training and in-store videotaping. Republican Rauner previously vetoed it as "burdensome regulation" that duplicated federal licensing and would hurt small businesses.

The initial vote on the bill was six votes shy of a veto-proof majority in the Illinois Senate and seven vote short in the Illinois House.