Porter Moser agrees to a new contract with Loyola

CHICAGO – Whenever a mid-major program has a breakthrough season, there immediately begins speculation on the leader of the program.

That was the case for Porter Moser after he led Loyola to their first Final Four in 55 years this past March. Many were wondering if he would leave for a bigger program if a late opening were to come up or if he would get a contract extension that would keep him in Rogers Park for the future.

It appears the latter has come to pass.

On Wednesday the school confirmed that they’ve reached a new contract with Moser that extends through the 2025-2026 season. It comes after a 32-6 season with the Ramblers in 2017-2018 that included four NCAA Tournament wins and the school’s first National Semifinals appearance since 1963.

“I am grateful to Dr. Rooney and Steve Watson for having the confidence in me to build a program the right way,” Moser said in a release from the school. “As I have said many times before, I am a Catholic kid from Chicago who played in the Missouri Valley Conference. This is the trifecta for me. We have invested so much time and energy in this program and I’m beyond excited to continue the journey.

“Watching Chicago as well as Loyola students, alumni and fans get excited for this team was exactly the vision we had when we took over the program. I will continue to challenge our fans to fill Gentile Arena as we did for the final home game to make it one of the best college basketball atmospheres in the country.”

