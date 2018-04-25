Retired officer fatally shoots man who tried to carjack him, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — A man is dead after being shot by a retired police officer officials say he was trying to carjack.

Police said the retired officer was inside a car in the 2900 block of South Shields Avenue around 7:20 p.m. Wednesday when three men approached him. One of the men pointed a handgun at the officer and demanded the vehicle.

The retired officer fired shots that struck the offender in the upper body.

The offender was taken to Mercy Hospital, where he later died. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office identified him Thursday as Lazarick West, 20, of the 3400 block of West Grenshaw Street.

The other two men were arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.