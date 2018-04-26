CityKey card offers Chicago discounts, Ventra access, library books

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Chicago’s CityKey program launched Thursday.

It's a three-in-one card that serves as a government ID, Ventra card and library card. It also offers discounts all over the city for more than 30 businesses, cultural institutions and sports teams.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel made the announcement Thursday alongside fellow city leaders inside the Field Museum. They called it a victory for the city since it's a program that's accessible to all Chicagoans.

Getting a CityKey is simple and only takes about three minutes, city officials said. To qualify, you'll need to provide a photo ID (unless you're under 14), your birthdate and proof of address. Mobile printing sites will be set up across the city.

The first 100,000 are free. After that, they’ll cost $10.

To learn more, click here.