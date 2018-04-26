Michael Singer discusses the NBA Playoffs and Bulls upcoming draft on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - For Bulls fans, it's been a month of sitting back and watching the action unfold.

Their drama doesn't start to the NBA Lottery in mid-May, and then with the lead-up to the NBA Draft in June. Their playoff hopes were long gone in hopes of building back up for future success.

But at least those who root for the Bulls have enjoyed a pretty entertaining few weeks of playoff basketball with the rest of the NBA over the past few weeks. From LeBron's heroics in Cleveland Wednesday to Russell's comeback in OKC, to the process coming together in Philadelphia, there's a lot storylines to sit back and enjoy.

Michael Singer of USA Today has followed the first round action and will do so all the way to the NBA Finals. He discussed what he's seen so far with Josh Frydman's on Thursday's Sports Feed along with some Bulls' prospects, which you can watch in the video above or below.