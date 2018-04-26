Rich Campbell previews the 2018 NFL Draft on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - When it comes to the first round for the Bears under Ryan Pace, just about anything could be on the board.

He showed fans that possibility in the 2016 by moving up to get Leonard Floyd. Then in 2017, he shocked everyone by trading a few picks to the 49ers to jump up a spot to get franchise quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

This year he's got the 8th overall pick to attempt to accelerate the team's rebuild with new head coach Matt Nagy in the fold.

Will he go offense or fill some necessary holes on defense? Rich Campbell discussed that on Sports Feed on Thursday night with Jarrett Payton live from Halas Hall.

You can watch Rich's discussion with Jarrett in the video above.