Trump reveals Cohen is representing him in Stormy Daniels case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON — In a 30-minute phone interview with "Fox & Friends" Thursday, President Donald Trump acknowledged for the first time that attorney Michael Cohen represents him in the Stormy Daniels case.

President Trump earlier this month denied any knowledge of a $130,000 payment that was arranged by Cohen and is the subject of a federal investigation, telling reporters on Air Force One he didn’t know about the payment or where Cohen got the money.

Earlier this month, FBI agents raided Cohen’s home, office and a hotel room where he had been staying, and seized records relating to numerous issues. These included Cohen’s work on Trump’s behalf to negotiate a settlement with the former adult film star.

Cohen told a federal judge Wednesday that he will plead the fifth.

In an interview with Fox News on Thursday, Trump appeared to reveal that he did have knowledge of Cohen’s payment to Daniels, noting that campaign funds weren’t used.

"[It is] a percentage of my overall legal work, a tiny tiny fraction, but Michael [Cohen] would represent me on some things," Trump said. "He represents me on this crazy Stormy Daniels deal."

Daniels' attorney, Michael Avenatti, told CNN he believes the Fox interview will help his client's case.

"The president's statements this morning are very very damaging to him in our case because it directly contradicts what he said on Air Force One relating to his knowledge of the agreement of $130,000," the attorney said.

Avenatti said he plans to use the president’s statements today to argue for a deposition against him.

Trump also said during his "Fox & Friends" interview that he spent the night in Moscow before the Miss Universe pageant in 2013, which contradicted what former FBI director James Comey claims Trump told him on two separate occasions.

The president went on to talk about what he called "corruption at the top of the FBI," dubbing it a "disgrace."

It was the president’s first interview with Fox since November.