Twin Peaks employees in Orland Park say they were graded on looks, forced to wear lingerie

ORLAND PARK, Ill. — Former employees at a suburban Twin Peaks restaurant have filed federal complaints claiming the company forced them to line up for weekly body evaluations and wear revealing lingerie.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story contains images that some may deem graphic

The complaints filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission allege sexual harassment, discrimination and retaliation.

Former Orland Park employees claim Twin Peaks — a Dallas-based chain that also has locations in Wheeling, Warrenville and Oak Brook Terrace — hires women to wear one uniform and then orders them to instead don bikinis and lingerie. When women at the Orland Park locale raised concerns, the complaints say, they were threatened with termination.

“Twin Peaks is engaging in disgusting, systemic abuse of young women across the country,” said Tamara Holder, the attorney who filed the complaints. “Many of the young women are still in high school; others are trying to pay college tuition. They signed up to work at a ‘family-friendly’ restaurant, not a strip joint.”

In an email to the Chicago Tribune, Twin Peaks CEO Joe Hummel called the allegations “baseless.”

In the series of complaints, former Orland Park employees claim they were forced to change into skimpy outfits in full view of kitchen staff. Women said they were required to purchase revealing clothing outside of the company’s dress code and text photos to their bosses from dressing rooms to decide whether the ensembles were revealing enough for work.

Women said they were cited by police for violating indecent exposure laws with the attire their bosses forced them to wear.

The former employees also claim they were subjected to weekly “Tone Grade” evaluations in which they were rated based on their bodies, hair and makeup. Others claim management would only let them eat from a special low-calorie menu at work.

To read the complaints click here or scroll below: