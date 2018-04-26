White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar show more signs of progress, including shorts walks

KANSAS CITY – As a pitcher, they were the last thing he ever wanted to have.

Now they are a major sign of good news for Danny Farquhar, his family, and those in the White Sox organization.

During his pregame news conference at Kauffman Stadium, manager Rick Renteria told reporters that the pitcher, who suffered a brain hemorrhage & ruptured aneurysm last Friday in the dugout at Guaranteed Rate Field, is continuing to make progress. He is even taking small walks around the Intensive Care Unit at Rush Hospital

In the good news category, Ricky Renteria reported that RHP Danny Farquhar continues to show signs of progress and has even taken a few short walks on the ICU floor at Rush with his wife, Lexie. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 26, 2018

This continues the positive updates concerning the pitcher which have come out since the beginning of the week. It was announced by the White Sox on Monday that he underwent surgery on his brain Monday and was “progressing well.” It brought some relief to players and fans in what has been a life-threatening situation for the relief pitcher.

On Thursday, the team posted new shirts which they will wear in honor of Farquhar as he continues his recovery.

New clubhouse t-shirts. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hkQBKKTCnI — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 26, 2018

At the same time, the White Sox also had some unfortunate news about manager Rick Renteria, who lost his mother, Angela, at the age of 91.

We are saddened to learn that Ricky Renteria’s mother, Angela, 91, passed away Wednesday. Renteria will miss games Friday and Saturday while he attends services in Austin, Texas, and will rejoin the team on Sunday. Our sympathies go out to Ricky and the entire Renteria family. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 26, 2018

Renteria will not manage the White Sox during Friday and Saturday’s games with the Royals in Kansas city to attend the services for his mother in Austin, Texas.