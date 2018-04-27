Chance The Rapper rejects Trump’s praise

CHICAGO — President Donald Trump tweeted praise for Chance the Rapper on Friday — and Chance wasn’t having it.

The president mentioned the Chicago rapper in a tweet Friday thanking Kanye West for his recent outpouring of support on social media. “Kanye West has performed a great service to the Black Community,” Trump wrote. “Big things are happening and eyes are being opened for the first time in Decades – Legacy Stuff! Thank you also to Chance and Dr. Darrell Scott, they really get it (lowest Black & Hispanic unemployment in history).”

Chance’s response? “Nah that aint it yo.”

It all started Wednesday when West praised Trump in a series of tweets: “You don’t have to agree with trump but the mob can’t make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother,” West wrote. He later added: “Obama was in office for eight years and nothing in Chicago changed.”

When West faced backlash for his comments, Chance tweeted: “Black people don’t have to be democrats” and “Next President gon be independent.”

Trump seemingly took that as a show of support.

Chance set the record straight Friday. “I’d never support anyone who has made a career out of hatred, racism and discrimination,” he wrote. “I’d never support someone who’d talk about Chicago as if it’s hell on earth and then take steps to make life harder here for the most disenfranchised among us.”

Here are the full tweets:

My fault yo pic.twitter.com/TIWhG8o1ST — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 27, 2018

Nah that aint it yo https://t.co/hqA1NYGxE2 — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) April 27, 2018

Kanye West has performed a great service to the Black Community – Big things are happening and eyes are being opened for the first time in Decades – Legacy Stuff! Thank you also to Chance and Dr. Darrell Scott, they really get it (lowest Black & Hispanic unemployment in history). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2018

Thank you Kanye, very cool! https://t.co/vRIC87M21X — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 25, 2018

I no longer have a manager. I can't be managed — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

You don't have to agree with trump but the mob can't make me not love him. We are both dragon energy. He is my brother. I love everyone. I don't agree with everything anyone does. That's what makes us individuals. And we have the right to independent thought. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

Free thinkers don't fear retaliation for your thoughts. The traditional thinkers are only using thoughts and words but they are in a mental prison. You are free. You've already won. Feel energized. Move in love not fear. Be afraid of nothing. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

my wife just called me and she wanted me to make this clear to everyone. I don't agree with everything Trump does. I don't agree 100% with anyone but myself. — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018