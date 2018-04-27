Convicted felon charged in Lakeview rape, home invasion

CHICAGO — A convicted felon has been charged with raping a woman in Lakeview earlier this month.

Police said Terrence Wright, 29, of suburban Markham, followed a 24-year-old woman into her apartment building in the 3900 block of North Fremont Street about 9 p.m. April 19. He proceeded to choke, rape and rob her, authorities allege.

Wright is charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault.

Police described Wright as a convicted felon, but provided no further details. Wright has prior arrests for theft, marijuana and trespassing, police records show. No information on convictions or sentencing was immediately available.

