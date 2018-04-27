Head of Illinois VA to resign amid Legionnaire’s crisis at Quincy home

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. — The director of the Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs Erica Jeffries has resigned.

Gov. Bruce Rauner’s office confirmed the resignation:

“Director Jeffries has indicated to the Governor that she is accepting an offer in the private sector. We thank her for her tremendous service to the State of Illinois and will be vetting appropriate successors in the coming weeks.”

According to WBEZ, Jeffries’ last day will be May 18.

Her department oversees a veterans home in Quincy, that has had major problems with Legionnaire’s Disease.

Thirteen residents have died at the home since 2015.