× Lawyer charged with impersonating judge found dead days from trial

CHICAGO — A lawyer who was just days from going on trial on charges she impersonated a Cook County judge has been found dead at her south suburban home.

Rhonda Crawford had pleaded not guilty last year to presiding as a judge in traffic cases in a suburban courtroom in 2016. She was free on bond.

Crawford was scheduled to go on trial Monday on one count of official misconduct, a felony and one count of false impersonation, a misdemeanor.

Crawford won the seat for the First Judicial Subcircuit in Cook County, even though her law license was suspended last fall.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.