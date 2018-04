Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARK FOREST, Ill. — Two men were shot, one fatally, in Park Forest early Friday.

The shooting occurred in the 100 block of Algonquin Street just before 1 a.m. Friday, the Park Forest Police Department confirmed. One man was wounded. A second died; he was identified as Sherrod James, 23, of the same block.

Police were still investigating Friday morning and provided very few details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.