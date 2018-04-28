More than 100 displaced in Waukegan apartment fire, Red Cross says

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — More than 100 people could be displaced in Waukegan after a large fire ripped through an apartment complex Saturday.

The American Red Cross was on hand at the building at 3040 W. 8th St. in Waukegan, Ill. There was a heavy fire on the fourth floor that burned through the roof, officials said. As many as 84 units could’ve been impacted by fire, smoke and water.

The Red Cross estimates more than 100 people could be displaced.

The fire occurred the same day 200 Red Cross volunteers gathered in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs to install smoke alarms as part of a nationwide fire-safety initiative. Many of the volunteers left planned events to assist in Waukegan, the Red Cross said.