5 injured, including 3 suspects, in crash after police chase in Albany Park

CHICAGO — What started as a call to Chicago police, ended with a serious crash on the Northwest Side.

Police say they were responding to reports of a “man with a gun” yesterday afternoon. Officers found a man matching the description, and say when they tried pulling him over, he drove off on Kimball Avenue.

The car then slammed into a semi truck, causing a chain reaction crash at Lawrence and Kimball Avenues.

Five people were taken to hospital, including three suspects. Everyone injured is expected to recover.

Two guns were recovered from the scene, and three people were arrested.