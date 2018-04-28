Armed men rob Brinks armored truck in Indiana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMMOND, Ind. — Armed men in masks robbed a Brinks armored truck in northwest Indiana on Saturday, police said.

The attack happened about 7:30 a.m. in the parking lot of a Chase bank in the 4200 block of Calumet Avenue in Hammond, Ind., according to local authorities. The truck's driver told police two black men in their 20s wearing masks drove into the parking lot and fired one shot at his truck.

The men then took three bags of money and the driver's gun before fleeing, police said.

No one was hurt.

FBI agents arrived in Hammond early Saturday and are working with Hammond detectives.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 219-852-2979.