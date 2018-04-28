CHICAGO — If spending a day curled up with a good book sounds like a piece of Heaven, today’s your day.

It’s Chicago’s Independent Bookstore Day.

The highlight today is the “My Chicago Bookstore Crawl”.

You can grab a passport at a participating indie bookstore this morning and spend your day visiting, and getting your passport stamped, at other indie bookstores in the area.

If you hit ten by the end of the day, you earn a 10 percent discount all year. If you stop by 15 stores, you get 15 percent off.

The full list of participants is on the “My Chicago Bookstore” facebook page.