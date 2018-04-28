‘Rebuilding Together’ connects low-income Chicagoans with free repairs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — More than 3,000 volunteers worked in 86 homes across Chicago and suburban Bellwood on Saturday to offer free home repairs to low-income residents.

The effort was part of National Rebuilding Day, which has helped repair more than 1,600 homes and 250 nonprofit facilities in the Chicago area since 1991, according to Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago.

In Chicago's North Lawndale neighborhood, 95-year-old Delores Swain got the help she needed to continue living at her home of more than five decades.

