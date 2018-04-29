2 shot dead in Elgin, police say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ELGIN, Ill. — Two people were shot and killed near an Elgin apartment complex Sunday.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired in the 100 block of Longwood Place found two victims around 2 p.m. Sunday, according to the Elgin Police Department.

One victim was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital; the other was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital. Both were later pronounced dead.

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office on Monday identified one of the victims as Raymond Dyson, 29, of Elgin. The identity of the second victim is being withheld pending family notification.

Elgin police have two people of interest in custody. Detectives are investigating.