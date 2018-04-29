9 injured in shootings, including 17-year-old

CHICAGO – Nine people were injured in shootings across the city on Saturday and early Sunday morning, according to the Chicago Tribune.

One of the people injured was a 17-year-old boy who was shot in the 1800 block of North Monitor Avenue in the North Austin neighborhood around 2:30 p.m. Saturday.

The Tribune said he was shot in the shoulder and suffered a graze wound to the check. He was taken to the hospital in good condition.

The most recent shooting happened on the 2300 block of West Grand around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, according to police. A 29-year-old man was found face down outside his vehicle with gunshot wounds to the hip and ankle.

The man was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition. Police said the victim is a documented gang member.

The other shootings happened in the 3000 block of West North Avenue, 2300 block of South Kostner, the 1200 block of West 97th Place, and 9800 block of South Halsted, and the 9500 block of South Jeffrey.

Police have not said if they made any arrests in the shootings.