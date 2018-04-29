Explosion at suburban bonfire injures at least 8 teens, parents say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENDALE HEIGHTS, Ill. — At least 8 teenagers were injured when a liquid was poured on a backyard fire and exploded Saturday night in what one parent describes as a "horrible accident" in west suburban Glendale Heights.

A parent of one of the teens injured in the blast said a gas can exploded when it got too close to a backyard fire, injuring boys and girls ranging in age from 14 to 17 years old, leaving some in critical condition.

One parent said one boy had been burned over much of his body, two girls will need facial reconstruction surgery and one is in a coma with a breathing tube.

The father of one of the victims said no parents were home when the explosion happened. Neighbors told WGN they heard several pops and a big boom around 10 p.m. Saturday night, followed by emergency workers flooding the neighborhood.

The bonfire was attended by students from Glenbard East High School, parents said, and many of the victims were taken to Loyola University Medical Center's burn unit.

Glendale Heights fire and police departments are investigating.