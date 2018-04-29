From Bellator to UFC, James Hirth discusses MMA on Sunday’s Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - For Chicago Mixed Martial Arts fans, it's a fun time as the Spring eventually turns to Summer.

On Saturday, Bellator 198 brought a strong lineup of fighters to Allstate Arena in front of an enthusiastic crowd of fans. In June, UFC 225 will have another strong crowd during an event at the United Center.

James Hirth was there on Saturday to see the matches in Rosemont and will be there at the United Center Sunday, and he appeared on Sports Feed to discuss his thoughts on the sport so far in 2018 with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on Sunday.

To watch James' MMA discussion with on the program, click on the video above or below.