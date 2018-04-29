Kevin Powell returns to Sports Feed to talk Bears, Cubs, and White Sox on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - He was a busy man this weekend, going from Halas Hall to Wrigley Field while also keeping his eye on what's going on in Kansas City.

Kevin Powell was following the developments during the Bears' NFL Draft, the Cubs' series with the Brewers, along with the White Sox' series with the Royals for WGN Radio, but he still had some time for Sports Feed on Sunday.

He joined Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman to discuss all of the happenings during the busy weekend from the gridiron to the diamond. You can watch Kevin's segments from Sunday's program by clicking on the video above or below.