Over 100 new Chicago cops deployed across city

CHICAGO – Over 100 newly graduated Chicago police officers were deployed to their districts on Saturday.

The Chicago Police Department welcomed new graduates of the academy earlier this month; 108 of them are now going on patrol, with additions in every district.

Along with the new officers come more license plate recognition systems.

Those receiving the most new officers are the 2nd district, Wentworth, and the 4th district, South Chicago. Each are getting 15 new officers.

The CPD is also adding five specially equipped squad cars with license plate recognition systems to the joint federal carjacking task force. The systems, which cost $25,000 per vehicle, scan plates so officers have real time data that spots cars which have been reported as stolen. The systems are supposed to make response times quicker and lead to more accuracy. While the CPD reports that carjacking arrests are up 100 percent this year, a series of carjackings on the Gold Coast and on the west side left several victims in its wake, including an 84 year old man. The ACLU has privacy concerns about the plate recognition systems.

The deployment of new officers comes after a crime spree in the Gold Coast on Thursday that started with a carjacking and ended with two people being shot.