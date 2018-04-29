Thousands join Walk MS to raise over $800K for fighting multiple sclerosis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO —Since 1988, Walk MS has raised more than $1 billion to help those living with multiple sclerosis live better lives and fund research to find a cure.

Over 5,000 participants raised more than $800,000 for Sunday's event at Soldier Field alone. Among them was Natalie Nichols, who was just 22 when she learned she had MS.

"They thought I had arthritis, just a really bad migraines, lupus... So many things," Nichols remembers.

It’s a story you hear so many times with those living with multiple sclerosis, where the immune system attacks the nervous system leading to a number of ailments.

"People that live with MS can experience cognitive, vision, mobility issues… It’s really unique to each individual, and so you don’t always see those symptoms, right? So they can suffer silently," said Monica Medina, MS Society.

But thanks to volunteers who refuse to stay silent, walks like the one in Chicago and around Illinois into next weekend are expected to bring in more than $2 million to fight the disease.

"I feel really inspired, I feel really good because I know I’m not alone, and all the people are living with the same disease," said Crystal Bruce, who lives with MS. "We’re going to help each other get through it all."