1 man dead after shooting near University Village school

CHICAGO -- A 29-year-old man was fatally shot near a school in the city’s University Village neighborhood.

Clarence Dabney was shot while sitting in a car around 2 p.m. on Monday near 13th and Throop streets.

He was shot multiple times on the left side of his body.

The shooting happened near Chicago Tech Academy, which was placed on lockdown earlier in the day.

Dabney’s friends and relatives said they’re looking for answers.

“I was waiting for him and I got a call. I don’t know what to do now,” Rhonda Morgan, the victim’s fiancée, said.

“I know everybody have a troubled past, but he’s a family man,” Tanika Dabney, the victim’s sister, said. “We love him. This cannot be fixed. Our family will be broken forever.

Chicago police are still looking for suspects and the investigation is ongoing.

Friends said Dabney’s past includes a brief period of incarceration and gang affiliation. They said they do not know who would have wanted him dead.