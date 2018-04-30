50 students fall ill after prom at Shedd Aquarium

CHICAGO – About 50 students from a suburban high school became ill with stomach flu-like symptoms after their Friday night prom at the Shedd Aquarium, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Officials at Andrew High School in Tinley Park, Ill., are asking parents of students who became ill to contact the dean’s office to provide more information.

The Tribune said school officials want to know what food the students ate and what other activities took place over the weekend. They also want to know when they first began to see symptoms.

In a statement, the Shedd said its food provider, Sodexo, is investigating.

The aquarium went on to say that they are in contact with the school’s administration office and have reported all known details to the Chicago Department of Public Health.

“At this time, we do not believe there are any safety concerns related to food or drink being served to our guests visiting the aquarium,” Andrew Rodgers, vice president of communications and public relationships at the Shedd, said.

About 400 people attended the school’s prom.

Read the Shedd Aquarium’s full statement: