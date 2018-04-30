× Boy, 17, shot in South Side robbery attempt

CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy is in critical condition after he was shot during a robbery in Park Manor on Sunday.

The boy was entering a store in the 7100 block of South State Street about 11:25 p.m. when he was approached by two males. Someone opened fire, and the boy was shot in his neck. He was rushed to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The two males fled in a white Mazda and struck a vehicle on the block before getting out of the car and attempting to flee on foot.

Both males were taken into custody.

Police are investigating.