Elgin woman was shot twice in head by cops, had cocaine in system, medical examiner says

ELGIN, Ill. – An autopsy shows that Decynthia Celements, 34, who was shot and killed by police, was shot twice in the head, once in the chest and had cocaine in her system, according to the medical examiner.

None of the shots were fired at close range. Clements was also stunned with a Taser as she exited her burning vehicle, according to the Chicago Tribune.

She died of multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the Tribune, Clements had cocaine and benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, in her bloodstream. She also had a non-fatal amount of carbon monoxide in her system.

Clements was fatally shot by Elgin police on the Jane Addams Tollway March 12. Elgin police said the incident started around 12:30 a.m. after officers made contact with a suspicious vehicle at Cedar Avenue in Elgin.

During the encounter, police said Clements, who was armed with a knife, fled. Officers chased her initially, but then gave up.

Clements’ vehicle was then spotted on westbound I-90 near Route 25. Elgin officers made contact with Clements and observed she was armed with a knife, police said.

Police say they then “disengaged immediately,” and tried to negotiate with her for over an hour. During that time, police said Clements would move her vehicle up several feet. At one point, officers noticed a fire had started inside the vehicle.

Police say they tried to pull her out of the burning vehicle, but something happened, and an officer ended up shooting his weapon, killing her. Illinois State Police is now investigating exactly what happened. Her family says she was shot multiple times.

Clements was transported to St. Alexius Hospital in Hoffman Estates where she was pronounced dead.

The officers were wearing body-cams, which have yet to be reviewed.

The Elgin Police Department provided a photo and released the name of the officer involved in the shooting. The officer who fired the fatal shots is Lt. Christian Jensen, is a 19-year veteran of the department.

The officer is on paid administrative leave.