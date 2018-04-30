Jeremy Stoltz takes a look at the 2018 Bears’ draft on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - As the dust has settled on the annual selections of new players for the National Football League, people around the country are taking a close look around the league at how teams did.

So far the Bears are earning some high grades from pundits for their selections this weekend, starting with linebacker Roquan Smith and ending with fellow Georgia receiver Javon Wims. It's a change of pace for general manager Ryan Pace who's been criticized in the past for a few moves.

Jeremy Stoltz of Bear Report discussed the selections with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on Monday's Sports Feed, giving his thoughts on the players selected last weekend.

