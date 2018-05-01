FeedonThis: Dancing, ML-Beefs, and Truth or Trash highlight Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - On Monday, an impromptu dance session was the hit of Sports Feed.

Would that be the case on Tuesday? Well, kinda.

This time it happened at the end of the show, and it was more Jarrett Payton rather than Josh Frydman.

That's part of #FeedonThis from Tuesday's show which you can watch in the video above.

The biggest social media talk in Chicago sports on Tuesday was Anthony Rizzo's move to the leadoff spot.

Before he led off yet another game with a homer on Tuesday, Josh and Jarrett discussed the move on the show in the video above.

Meanwhile the Astros and one Indians pitcher were having a bit of an "ML-Beef" on Tuesday, thanks to a tweet from Trevor Bauer on Houston pitchers.

That was covered in Social Fodder which you can see in the video above.

A few beefs were part of "Truth or Trash" on Tuesday - including one between Tim Anderson and Salvador Perez along with Tom Brady & the Patriots.

See what was said and if Jarrett and Josh thinks it's "Truth or Trash" in the video above.

All Chicago teams are united in 2018 to help curb Chicago's violent crime rate, as evidence by the first ever "Chicago Sports Alliance."

The partnership gave a combined $1 million to efforts by the Chicago Police, University of Chicago, and the Choose 2 Change organization in Englewood.

Josh and Jarrett recap Jerry Reinsdorf, Kenny Williams, and John Paxson's visit to one of the places in the video above.