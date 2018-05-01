Girl, 4, shot in Gresham neighborhood

CHICAGO – A 4-year-old girl was shot in the shoulder in the city’s Gresham neighborhood, according to police.

The girl was shot in the 1000 block of West 88th Street around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday evening.

Police said the child was sitting on a porch with her parents when a dark colored sedan pulled up and someone started firing shots at them.

The child’s mother picked her up and took her to their minivan, not wanting to waste time waiting for an ambulance. She drove the child to the nearest hospital. She was trying to get to Advocate Christ Trauma Center but went to Little Company of Mary Hospital. She was stabilized and talking while she was there and was then transported by ambulance to Stroger Hospital.

Neighbors reported hearing five shots.

No one is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.