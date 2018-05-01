Gold Coast carjacking suspect appears in federal court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The man charged in a Gold Coast carjacking appeared before federal prosecutors Tuesday.

Earrious Moore, 23, is the main suspect in a string of carjackings and shootings that rocked the city’s North Side on Thursday, according to the Chicago Police Department. Federal prosecutors have charged Moore in a single incident: an attempted carjacking that occurred in the 1400 block of North Lake Shore Drive.

Prosecutors allege, Moore shot a man in a Mercedes-Benz he tried to carjack at gunpoint. Moore fled into the lobby of a nearby building, where he was arrested by Chicago police officers.

Moore's defense attorney on Tuesday said she had serious concerns about her client's mental health

His case is the first to be charged federally since the formation of a taskforce created specifically to try to get a handle on the city’s carjacking problem.

In 2017 there were more than 1,000 carjackings in Chicago. Court records show many are committed by juveniles who are often arrested and then released back to the streets.

Police claim the taskforce is helping crack down on carjackings. They have arrested more suspects than they did last year. So far this year there have been 256 carjackings. 91 people have been arrested.

With Moore’s case the U.S. attorney seems to be trying to send a message: If you attempt a carjacking in Chicago you’ll go to prison for a very long time.

Moore will be back in court May 24th and a judge will consider whether he should be released on bond.

Moore faces up to 25 years behind bars.

Read the criminal complaint against Moore here:

