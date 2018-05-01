Kevin Fishbain looks at the Bears’ 2018 draft picks on Sports Feed.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Now that the selections have been made, the key is to see how they're all going to fit in when it comes to Matt Nagy's team.

How will those just picked up by the Bears mesh with some of the key pieces to the team's future that are already in place? Can Mitchell Trubisky make the most of a few new weapons on offense brought in while Vic Fangio does the same on defense?

That's why we had Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic on Sports Feed on Tuesday as he discusses how all these new parts will fit into the 2018 Bears with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

