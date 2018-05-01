NIU football finishes their final Spring practice with a heartwarming touchdown

DEKALB – The end of workouts for the Huskies till the later in the summer is usually pretty straight forward.

It’s a chance to get a few things set in place before a long break between activities as a few weeks of Spring Practice, setting a bit of a tone for the 2018 season to come in a couple of months.

But there is usually a chance to have fun as well, or in the case of Northern Illinois this weekend, a chance to produce a heartwarming moment.

Great way to end @NIU_Football 2018 spring ball as 12-year old Tyler Neppl of Sycamore, who is battling a genetic disorder called Neurofibromatosis, is escorted to the endzone on the final play! pic.twitter.com/RwQjrgNfGh — NIU Huskie Athletics (@NIUAthletics) April 28, 2018

To end their Spring Game, the Huskies had 12-year old Tyler Neppl of Sycamore take a handoff and run for the touchdown.

He suffers from Neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that causes tumors to form on nerve tissue. But it didn’t stop him on this day as he put on a helmet and joined the huddle late in the practice on Saturday at Huskie Stadium.

Tyler took the handoff and took off straight down the field with a caravan of blockers. Once he made his way 60 yards down the field and reached the endzone, the entire team greeted him and lifted him up as he was cheered by the fans.

It made for quite an end to Spring Football at Northern Illinois in 2018, certainly one that Neppl will never forget.