19-year-old suburban woman shot during party in Chicago

CHICAGO — A college student was among two people injured in a shooting on the city’s West Side.

19-year-old Imani Williams, of Willowbrook, was attending a party in Chicago when the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday.

She was standing in a crowd outside a building at Gladys and Homan, when someone fired shots from a vehicle.

Williams was shot in the stomach and was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition.

A male victim was also shot.

Williams’ father says he has warned her to stay away from the city.

She is a student at the College of DuPage.

No one is in custody.