Bears won’t pick up the 2019 option on receiver Kevin White: Report

CHICAGO – It was something that Bears fans could have guessed early in the 2017 season.

But as the deadline approaches for the Bears to officially make their decision on their 2019 option with one of their off-injured receivers, it appears the team has made the expected decision with Kevin White.

According to a report from Mike Garofolo of the NFL Network, the Bears won’t pick up the 2019 option on the receiver, which would have paid him $13.9 million for the season.

The Bears won't pick up WR Kevin White's option for 2019, source says. Would've been for $13.9 million. So he's officially in his contract year. Bears CB Kyle Fuller was in a similar position last year and cashed in when he suddenly balled out. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 2, 2018

Drafted with the seventh-overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft to be the Bears’ playmaker at the positions, injuries have turned White into a spectator for the majority of the last three seasons. Shin surgery kept him out his entire rookie season, then a broken leg took him out after four games of the next year.

He recovered from both injuries but that had another in the 2017 season opener against the Falcons. On his second catch of the afternoon, White was tackled and broke his collarbone, never returning the rest of the season.

In three seasons, White has just 21 catches for 193 yards and no touchdowns.