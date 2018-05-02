Jim Litke joins Sports Feed on Wednesday night to talk Bears, Cubs, and White Sox

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - It's been a bit since one of Chicago's veteran columnists has made an appearance on Sports Feed, but it's been great to have him back.

On Wednesday, Jim Litke discussed a number of topics on the Bears, Cubs, and White Sox, who've each had a busy end of April into May.

Jim also discussed his new work with his "PodcastOne" show "Sports Now" with Tim Dahlberg, which includes a number of interviews with prominent sports stars.

He talked about it all with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman on Wendesday's show, and you can listen to it in the video above or below.

If you'd like to listen to Jim's podcast, click here.