200 people displaced after high winds tear off roof of Bronzeville apartment building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- An apartment building in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood is partially collapsed, apparently by a microburst from Wednesday night's storms.

All 200 residents of the building at 50th and King Drive will probably have to wait a few days to return to their apartments, after high winds tore off part of the building's roof.

The apartment building has 90 units.

Emergency crews say about one-fourth of the roof is gone. Residents say they had to dodge falling bricks as they evacuated the building.

Fortunately, there is no apparent structural damage, and no one got hurt.

The Red Cross says it is providing temporary housing, food and emergency supplies for more than 60 adults and children.