CHICAGO — Five people were injured in a drive-by shooting on the city’s West Side.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. Wednesday near Grenshaw and St. Louis in the Homan Square neighborhood.

Police say a group of people were standing in front of a building when someone fired shots from a silver vehicle.

One person is in critical condition.

Three were listed in stable condition and one is said to be in good condition.

No one is in custody.