Cubs’ Kerry Wood on his legendary 20-strikeout game: ‘I’m very thankful’

CHICAGO — Twenty years ago this weekend, Kerry Wood was on the mound at Wrigley Field for what very well could be the greatest game ever pitched.

On May 6, 1998, Wood threw 20 strikeouts against a Houston Astros team that went on to win 102 games in the regular season.

Wood had been with the Cubs for less than a month, up from AAA. At age 20, in his fifth big-league start, Wood put together a performance for the ages from a kid who had the tools but no real concept of how to use them.

From the opening pitch to the last out — and every batter in between — Wood relives that memorable game with WGN’s Dan Roan.

Part 1: The Warmup: “My main objective was to wake up and try to get to the ballpark on time.”

Part 2: Starting Out: "The first pitch of the game, I hit Jerry Meals in the mask."

Part 3: In the Zone: "I was focused on getting in my zone."

Part 4: Final Strikeout: "Greatest day of my life."

Part 5: Epilogue: "There's times where it hasn't sunk all the way in yet."