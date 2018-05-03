Lombard community comes together for teen bonfire burn victims

LOMBARD, Ill. — The suburban community where a dozen teens were injured in a bonfire accident is coming together in support of the victims.

Five of the eight teens who were badly burned are still in the hospital and have long recoveries ahead of them.

But they have a lot of support from a community that promises to be there every step of the way.

Besides preparing meals and contributing to GoFundMe accounts, red ribbons are being tied to trees as a public way of letting the families know they are being thought of.

Phillip’s Flowers on Main Street is donating the ribbons so residents can paint the town red, as they’re calling this campaign.

The horrible accident last Saturday night has strengthened the sense of community in Lombard, where entire blocks are covered In red.

A car wash fundraiser for the victims will be held on May 12 at Glenbard East High School. There is also a fundraiser at the Lombard Moose Lodge on May 12.

GoFundMe pages have been set up for three teens who remain hospitalized.

Alyssa Wolf’s page says she sustained second degree burns.

Alyssa is currently at the Loyola Medical Center Burn Unit recovering from burn injuries to her body and face.

On Korryn Bachner page, it says she s sustained third degree burns. The community is being asked to “Paint the Town Red.”

Red is one of the colors of the high school these injured children go to. So you can grab some red ribbon, or plastic table cloth and tie it around your trees in the parkway (close to the street). Best thing is you don’t have to just live in the town of the school. You can do this anywhere. Go ahead and take a pic and post on social media with #paintthetownred and #ramstrong

A recent update on Ivan Galaza page, says the teen is able to write messages now.

Hi everyone an update on Ivan. Today Ivan was able to writing saying he misses his friends. The fact that he is able to write despite his injuries shows how much of a fighter he is. It’s going to be a long road ahead of him but keeping him in your thoughts will be greatly appreciated by his family

Autumn Hamilton’s page said she had recently completed her first surgery.

Autumn just completed her first surgery. The surgeon, Dr. Baldea, said that it went very, very well. He was able to work the maximum amount of time- 3 hours. … The surgical team was able to address over 50% of the 3rd degree burns and feel this will hopefully be her biggest surgery. … She continues to receive medication to ensure she is not in any pain and she remains very responsive to voices and touch. This is all very encouraging and positive! This entire process is very slow moving forward. We appreciate your prayers, caring messages and never ending support.

Oscar Berrum’s page says he faces many doctors visits and physical therapy to heal.