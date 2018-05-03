Overnight storms cause severe damage across Chicago area

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Overnight storms lead to damage across several parts of the Chicago area -- particularly south and southwest of the city near Midway Airport.

The good news: no serious injuries were reported.

By many accounts, the storm was fast and furious.

In the city's Garfield Ridge neighborhood, a private surveillance system captured the moment the roof of a home was ripped right off by the high winds.

People in the area say the worst of the storm lasted just a few minutes.

In one case, a tree limb impaled a windshield. Fortunately, no one was in the vehicle.

Some people were out as soon as the rain took a break to immediately start work on repairs.

In north Englewood, a falling tree brought down the power lines at 59th and Princeton, causing some traffic problems.

High winds also toppled a big tree at 50th and Indiana.

In Bronzeville, a possible microburst may have caused a partial building collapse at 50th and King Drive, where up to 200 people have been displaced due to unsafe conditions.

And more rain is expected -- the National Storm Prediction Center has northeast Illinois and northwest Indiana in a Marginal to Slight Risk of severe thunderstorms primarily later this Thursday afternoon and during the overnight hours tonight.