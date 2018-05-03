Patrick Finley discusses the Bears’ 2018 draft and the roster so far on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - A week ago, he was in Arlington, Texas waiting to see just who the Bears' would take with the first round pick. Also, Patrick Finley might have been wondering where they could have traded it.

On Thursday, he was in the Sports Feed studio to talk about the guy they did get a No. 8 - yes, the did stay there - and how he could play a critical role in Vic Fangio's defense in 2018.

Patrick discussed his thought on Roquan Smith along with the rest of the draft pick's on Thursday's show with Jarrett Payton. The guys also took a look at the roster outside the draft and what a few players might add to the mix next fall.

You can watch Patrick's segments from Thursday's show in the video above or below.